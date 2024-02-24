Fire Country season 2 episode 3 promo: Sharon in danger?

As you prepare to check out Fire Country season 2 episode 3 on CBS next week, what stories will stand out?

Well, we should note that the show is going to be revisiting one of its favorite subjects: Throwing one of its major characters into serious danger. this time around, the person in question is none other than Sharon. Is she surrounded by flames? The promo for the episode seemed to suggest so, and this could be just the beginning of a pretty massive crisis for all of Bode and the Three Rock Crew.

To think, this is not even the only major issue that we’re going to see Diane Farr’s character have in this episode — remember, she’s also going to be dealing with the fallout of Liam turning up. We do tend to think that this is something that is going to carry with it a number of challenges in its own right, especially since there’s a LOT of tension here already in regards to Vince and there are some things that we just don’t know.

Speaking of relationships, can we get something more from Bode and Gabriela moving into episode 3? We know that she’s engaged, but we do still find ourselves rooting for her and Max Thieriot’s character. We know that at first, he will put on the front that he is happy for her — and we do think that he wants her to be happy. However, at the same time it’s okay to be selfish sometimes, and we do tend to think that this is one of the impulses that is going to be coming out the most at the end of the day here.

In the end, let’s just hope that Sharon is okay, and we get some major movement before this story ends…

