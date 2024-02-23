Fire Country season 2 episode 3 spoilers: More hard choices

Next week, Fire Country season 2 episode 3 carries with it the title of “See You Next Apocalypse” — is it going to be as dangerous as that sounds?

Well, remember for starters that this is just the sort of show this is, one where there are near-constant elements of danger week in and week out. This is alongside whatever personal stories are here for Bode, Vince, Gabriela, and the rest of the team.

Below, you can check out the full Fire Country season 2 episode 3 synopsis with more news as to what lies ahead:

“See You Next Apocalypse” – When a family refuses to evacuate their property during a massive wildfire that is escalating quickly, Jake is faced with a heartbreaking decision, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, where are we going to find these characters? That’s the big question given that they are all going to face struggles of varying degree and we can’t exactly shy away from that. Bode may still in particular be working in order to find his footing back in Three Rock. He was gone a long time and while everyone may appear friendly on the surface, the reality is that people change. That’s certainly clear with Gabriela, and it is a dynamic that he is going to face with a lot of his friendships, as well. That’s without even mentioning his family.

Remember that at some point later this season, there’s a chance that we’ll be able to get an appearance in here from none other than Morena Baccarin for a planted Sheriff’s department-themed spin-off. We know that CBS is eager to expand this world, and it is only a matter of time.

