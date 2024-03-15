Doctor Who season 14 premiere date confirmed; the plan ahead

For everyone out there eager to see Doctor Who season 14 premiere on Disney+, we have some great news — but also a part that is rather shocking, as well.

Today, it was confirmed that the British drama series will be streaming starting on Friday, May 10 in America and most other territories around the world — with the exception, oddly, of the UK. For viewers there, you will be able to see The Doctor and Ruby Sunday continue some of their adventures starting on the following day on BBC One. We can’t remember a time when Doctor Who was actually accessible in other territories before the UK.

Anyhow, in a statement today confirming the new release date, here is what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say:

“At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together … Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!”

Based on the previews that we’ve seen so far for the new season, we are absolutely in for a fun ride — think in terms of constant twists, journeys through time, and a whole lot more. It is going to be fun without a doubt, but surprisingly emotional. One of the longstanding great things about this show is that you never know what is going to be coming at any given moment, and we absolutely do not want to see that change in the future.

While this season gets ready to air, remember that there is also a season 15 in the works, albeit one that is going to bring about a big change. Millie Gibson will be departing the role of Ruby, and will be replaced by Varada Sethu.

