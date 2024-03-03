Doctor Who season 14 spoilers: Shadow and Bone alum cast

For those who have not heard as of yet, we are only a couple of months away from Doctor Who season 14 arriving on BBC One! By virtue of that there are so many great things to discuss, and we are of course thrilled to get more and more into it.

So, what is it that we have to share in particular today, let’s just say that it has a great deal to do with casting. In a new issue of Doctor Who Magazine (per the Radio Times), it is revealed that Shadow and Bone actress Genesis Lynea is coming on board for an important role. Given that filming has been done on season 4 for a good while now, this is quite impressively something that has been kept under wraps for a good while.

In a statement talking more about this part, here is some of what showrunner Russell T. Davies had to say per the aforementioned publication:

“As the heat rises and May gets closer, it’s exciting to reveal even more cast names … Bear in mind we’ve still got big surprises to come!”

“To ramp up your anticipation, it’s a joy to welcome Genesis Lynea on board. It was a great delight for me to work with Genesis on an ITV series called You and Me in 2023, and so much fun to work with her again, so soon, in a very different role.”

In the end here, our sentiment is that the fourteenth season is going to be one that is extremely fun and imagine, anchored of course by Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson as they venture throughout time and space. There are still mysteries that are out there as well, including a mysterious entity known as The One Who Waits who we heard of back during the anniversary specials. This is of course a show that is not going to give you all of its secrets right away; instead, it will hold at least some close to the vest.

Related – Be sure to check out other news on Doctor Who season 14 as we move closer

What do you most want to see entering Doctor Who season 14 on BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







