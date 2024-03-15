Station 19 season 7: EP on big Jack Gibson reveal

Coming out of tonight’s Station 19 season 7 premiere, the good news is clearly that Jack Gibson is alive. However, there is still some bad news all around it.

Where do we start here? Well, it feels like a good place is just noting that there is a good chance that he will never be able to work again. Grey Damon’s character suffered an injury that was substantial enough that it could lead to CTE, and it is simply too dangerous for him to ever be out in the field.

With this being the final season of Station 19 at present, the writers do seem committed to telling out this story the rest of the way — him not being a firefighter has little bearing on his on-screen presence moving forward. Rather, co-showrunner Peter Paige tells TVLine that there are specific things that this story allows the writers to tell here with this character in particular.

“It was really important to me that we explore what it is to let go of a dream, and there is something about Jack Gibson, about his openness and vulnerability, that makes him a really compelling vehicle to explore [that with].”

Now, we just have to hope that the remainder of Jack’s story is as exciting as we tend to think that it could be — there are a lot of ways for him to still have a meaningful career, and we hope that everyone at the station is going to be able to be a support system. Luckily, they do all know how to be there for each other. Consider it a consequence of what they have all collectively gone through over the years already in between career changes, demotions, promotions, and of course tragic deaths.

Personally, we think the story could end in a hopeful place, but there’s a lot to get through first.

Related – See more of what is ahead entering the next Station 19 episode

What did you think about the way that the Station 19 season 7 premiere handled the Jack Gibson cliffhanger?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







