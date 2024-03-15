The Way Home season 2 episode 8 video: Kat comes back

As you prepare to see The Way Home season 2 episode 8 on Hallmark Channel this weekend, rest assured of this: There is more heartfelt content ahead! Of course, we hardly think this is stunning information to a lot of people out there. This show exists as a way to make you feel almost every emotion under the sun. Why change that now?

Now as for what we are actually going to see to be specific in a couple of days, it really can be summed up in one way: Tension. Kat is burning the candle at both ends and beyond just that, she is trying to put up a front as though everything is okay. Because she has not clued in Del to some of her time-traveling ways, it means that she also has to live a lie at the same exact time. That’s hard.

If you head over to the official YouTube for Hallmark, you can see a sneak preview for what lies ahead. This is one that shows Kat arriving back to the present after spending days in the past, and she tires to hand over to Alice a positive update about Jacob. Since he is currently in hiding, he should be okay; however, this is obviously not the end of this story!

Of course, at the moment Kat has another issue that she’s going to have to work through that is pressing in its own way: The state of things when it comes to her and Del. Their relationship is absolutely frayed, which is just what you would expect given that we’re dealing with someone who knows her daughter is hiding something, and also someone who is missing in action for long stretches of time. There are going to be some hard conversations coming, so be prepared for that.

