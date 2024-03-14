The Way Home season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Sure, it is true that we will not be seeing The Way Home season 2 episode 9 on Hallmark Channel until next weekend. Yet, there is so much to be prepared for already! Take, for starters, that this is the final episode of the season and by virtue of that, there’s a chance that a lot of stories are going to hit the fan. Also, we could have a few emotional surprises.

Based on the super-early intel that we have at the moment, though, there is one sentiment that really defines our state of mind: Worry. After all, the title is “Here Without You” — that is a 3 Doors Down song that is all about longing and how it feels not having someone around you care for dearly. (In a way, it’s almost self-explanatory, no?)

The mystery around this story deepens once you see the full The Way Home season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

All three Landry women feel the absence of a key ally in their lives as they struggle to make life-altering decisions and choices.

Who is the “key ally” that the three are missing? It may be easy to proclaim it to be Elliot, but we don’t think that you can say anything with certainty at this point. It could actually be one another if there are some rifts that form between the women coming up. Remember that Kat and Alice have been harboring a lot of secrets from Del, and that is without even getting into how immersed they each have been immersed in time-travel as of late. It can be hard enough living and keeping it together in a singular timeline. Can you imagine trying to make it work in multiple ones? Herein lies the challenge for a lot of the series as of right now.

