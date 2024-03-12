The Way Home season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The Lingermore party

As we get ourselves prepared in order to see The Way Home season 2 episode 8 on Hallmark Channel, why not share more details?

We had already announced previously that the title for this upcoming episode is “Lose Yourself” and beyond this being a noteworthy title for an Eminem song, this also does symbolize what could be happening to both Kat and Alice in some way. After all, they have become so immersed in stories of the past that there is a serious risk that they lose themselves in it. What could this mean for them in the present? Well, potentially a lot of challenges! In particular, it is possible that Del could end up learning more than anyone anticipates — which is something that we still really hope happens before we get to the end of the season.

Without further ado, why not set the stage further here? Below, you can check out the full The Way Home season 2 episode 8 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

Alice’s (Sadie Laflamme-Snow) time travels to take her to 2007, where she hopes to finally uncover the mystery of what happened at Lingermore. Meanwhile, Kat (Chyler Leigh), Elliot (Evan Williams) and Del (Andie MacDowell) grapple with how the events of that night and its aftermath affect their relationships to this day. Alice is convinced that the Lingermore party holds the key to what ultimately caused the rift between Del and Kat, but what she witnesses during the party may forever break her bond with Elliot in both timelines.

In general, there is a good bit that we’re excited to see within this, but it’s also still well-worth noting that there are only a few episodes remaining! That tends to mean that there’s a chance we could see a few jaw-droppers before things wrap up and personally, we want to prepare ourselves accordingly.

