The Way Home season 2 episode 8 promo: Dreams come true?

As get ourselves prepared to see The Way Home season 2 episode 8 on Hallmark Channel, absolutely tensions are going to rise. There are only a few episodes left, and you better believe that all of them are going to have a lot of big surprises throughout.

For now, though, it certainly feels like one thing is clear: Kat is more steadfast than ever when it comes to her central goals when it comes to Jacob. Him remembering who she is is an enormous stepping stone, but the promo certainly hinted that there are problems still ahead.

In general, the past couple of weeks have alluded to this idea that Kat has been spending so much time in the past that she may be losing herself in it — and by virtue of that, we are in the midst of a situation here we do wonder if she will end up trapped there. Is there a scenario where she and Jacob swap places? That’s an idea that has been bandied about on the internet.

For us personally, though, our thinking is more that Jacob is going to join Kat and everyone else in the present somehow, largely because this is the far more entertaining option that could be brought to the table. Isn’t it better to have Chyler Leigh’s character and everyone else in the same time period? Also, isn’t there a chance through this to see Del actually learn more of the truth?

At a certain point, it does feel like the show will need to come to grips with the fact that Del has been kept in the dark for long and the longer it goes, the more it will end up hurting when she starts to figure everything out — even if she is just grateful that Jacob is alive.

