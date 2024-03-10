The Way Home season 2 episode 8: Past meets present

Next week, you are going to have a chance to see The Way Home season 2 episode 8, a story that is titled “Lose Yourself.” At this point, we probably don’t have to tell you that this one is important. We only have a few episodes left this year and by virtue of that, we are going to see a ton of different twists and turns. The remaining episodes are going to offer up at least some sort of answers to the prevailing mystery at the heart of the show. However, at the same time they could open the door to new ones!

Just remember this — we have yet to see any evidence at this point that the show is going to conclude with season 2. We do think more will be coming, and it is a matter of seeing when Hallmark Channel decides to go ahead and announce it.

Now, let’s get back to details! Below, you can check out the full The Way Home season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some other insight on what lies ahead:

Del, Kat, and Alice learn how events of the past have shaped their family’s present. Alice learns a secret that affects her relationship with Elliot.

In a lot of ways, could this be a big Landry origin-story episode? We think it is possible, even if there’s a certain irony to this. Just remember that for a significant chunk of the story so far, we have been watching what feels like a Landry origin story! Why would the show start to deviate in some different direction now?

As for the big Alice secret, perhaps this is one of those events that will set the stage for the show’s future. What we love about this show in general is that instead of getting completely caught up with all the mystery and minutiae of time travel, it really focuses on the emotional side of it.

Is there anything that you especially want to see moving into The Way Home season 2 episode 8?

