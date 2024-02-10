The Way Home season 3 renewal: Will we get news soon?

Even though we are only a handful of episodes into The Way Home season 2, is it too early to start thinking about the future? We don’t tend to think so!

After all, we do consider this to be one of the most-intriguing programs that the Hallmark Channel has had in quite some time. While it does adhere to at least some elements of their standard programming, at the same time it works to bring a few different things to the table, as well. After all, consider what we’re getting here when it comes to time travel, character development, and complex relationships. It isn’t afraid to be dark at times, even if there are positive messages being spread at the end of the day.

Now, let’s just take a moment to discuss ratings, shall we? So far, season 2 of The Way Home is averaging around 1.2 million live + same-day viewers an episode. This is a drop of around 20% versus the same 1 average, but that’s not out of the ordinary for a show in this era. We tend to think that the majority of the audience is likely watching and/or streaming after the fact, and viewership has been steady so far this season. Hallmark also did the right thing in not airing The Way Home tomorrow opposite the Super Bowl. It may stink to have to wait a while for it, but it still feels smart in the end.

Our feeling for now is that while we’re cautiously optimistic that we will see more of this series in the end, it could take a while to get some news on it. More than likely, Hallmark wants to see a few more episodes play out so that they can feel confident that the viewership is going to be there long-term — and really, it is hard to blame them for that.

