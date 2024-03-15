Is Grey Damon leaving Station 19, Jack Gibson after premiere?

Is Grey Damon leaving Station 19 following the events of the season 7 premiere? Given the Jack Gibson cliffhanger last season, it makes sense that you would be worried about his fate.

Also, the biggest thing we had to remember entering the premiere was quite simple: This is a show that has a real tendency to kill people off. There have been so many examples of it over the years, so why would we think that things were going to be any different here?

Well, the one thing that gave us at least a certain measure of hope was seeing that Jack was mentioned in the synopsis for episode 2 of the season. This was enough to make us feel like there was a reasonably chance that the character would be coming back for more … but it also hinted that what we’d see from the character was a little bit different from what we experienced with him in the past. So much of his life has changed and evolved from the beginning, and it could continue to do that.

Because of all of this information, we honestly were prepared to see a mixture of both good and bad news when this Station 19 aired.

So, what actually happened?

This is absolutely a case of good and bad news. Where do we start? Well, Jack is alive! That at least is not something that you have to worry about here. However, there are some serious consequences that come as a result of his injuries, and they may very well suggest that he will never fight fires again at any point in the future. This has to be a concern, given that his brain now shows early signs of what could eventually become CTE.

Damon is not leaving the show, but it certainly is clear that things will be different moving forward. (The show did a clever thing tonight, having Jack also serve as a form of Andy’s conscience.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19, including what else is ahead

What did you think was going to happen with Gibson heading into the Station 19 season 7 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







