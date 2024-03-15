Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, it makes a whole lot of sense to want a Blue Bloods season 14 episode 5 return date. So, what is it, and what will some of the future hold.

Well, let’s go ahead and start things off here by sharing some of the bad news: There is no new episode on the show next week. Meanwhile, there is another one off the air the week after. The plan, more than likely, is that you are going to see Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast back when we get around Friday, April 5.

So why the long wait here, especially after we just had a week off? The simplest reason we can give here is that it’s tied to the NCAA Tournament, which actually does air on CBS around this time every year. The only thing that is actually different this time around is that the season started so late and because of that, the break is more noticeable. There are still six episodes left in the first part of the final season and with that, you’ll have a chance to see those hopefully with fewer breaks in between when we get to next month.

Is this really going to be the end? We recognize that there have been some discussions about that already and with that in mind, we think it’s best to keep it open-ended and hope for the best.

When will we learn a little bit more about episode 5?

It would be great if it happens soon, but the reality remains that the network, at least for now, is going to keep at least some of their cards close to the vest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

