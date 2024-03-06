Blue Bloods season 15: Does Bridget Moynahan want more?

As many of you may be aware already, Blue Bloods season 14 is poised to be the final season at CBS. Did it really have to be the end of the road, though? Let’s just put it this way: We tend to think that a lot of people out there would be thrilled to see the series continuing. Heck, a lot of the cast seem to be bummed-out that they are saying goodbye!

Over the past few weeks, we have shared quotes from both Donnie Wahlberg (Danny) and Tom Selleck (Frank) that indicated that they each wanted to keep going in their roles. Now, we are hearing the same thing from Bridget Moynahan. Speaking to Parade, here is some of what the actress behind Erin had to say on the subject:

I definitely think it could go on longer. We’ve been so blessed to be able to tell stories of the police, detectives and the law from the perspective of people who actually take on those selfless roles and tell it across that dinner table from a family that is so rooted in morals and values. I really think we’re going to miss that as a society because there’s a lot of energy questioning all those things. There’s going to be a void, and I think it’s a shame we’re removing such a true, honest voice from the air.

Is there a chance that CBS could change their mind? In theory, sure, but we tend to think it comes down to one thing above all else: Money. We definitely think that social interactions, billboards, and fan campaigns do matter, but the #1 thing is viewership and the network continuing to see that a show with this big of a cast can still be profitable. If you can, watch live — if you can’t, DVR or stream it after the fact. Given that the network did reverse-course on canceling SWAT last year, anything can happen.

For now, let’s just remind you that the next Blue Bloods episode is slated to air on Friday, March 15.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

