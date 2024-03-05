Blue Bloods season 14 episode 4: Henry Reagan, internet star?

There is a chance you’ve heard already that we are going to be waiting until Friday, March 15 to see Blue Bloods season 14 episode 4 on the air. While you wait, though, we are happy to share a few new details!

Let us start off here, of course, with the title of “Past Is Present,” plus also the news that cast member Bridget Moynahan serves as the director behind the scenes. Given how well she knows the cast and crew at this point, doesn’t it feel like a pretty natural fit for her? We tend to think so. What we also love about this episode right now is simply that it is going to give SO many Reagans some great stories, and that even includes Henry. We tend to get one or two great ones a season from him, so why not have one early here? It may not be until the second half of the final season (airing this fall) that another one emerges.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 4 synopsis to set the stage for what lies ahead:

“Past Is Present” – Danny reunites with a troublesome teenager from a past case when the youth finds herself in danger. Also, Frank faces a difficult personnel decision close to home; Jamie grows suspicious when Henry is asked to be interviewed for an investigative web series; and Erin and Anthony investigate when Erin is the alleged target of a shooting, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Episode directed by Bridget Moynahan.

Will Baez return in this episode? That is one thing we wish we had a clear answer to at this point, largely due to the fact that Marisa Ramirez was MIA from episode 3. Rest assured, though, there are a lot of good stories ahead for the character and she is not departing the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

