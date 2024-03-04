Blue Bloods season 14: A tricky March schedule ahead?

If you are hoping to see a lot of Blue Bloods season 14 on CBS over the next few weeks, let’s just say that we may have some rather distressing news. Based on what we’re seeing right now in terms of the network’s schedule, there may only be a single episode for the remainder of the month.

So, what gives with this? If you have grown familiar with the way things go in March, you may understand some of it already. As a reminder first and foremost, there is no new episode set for Friday, March 8. The reasoning for that may just be tied to the fact that production could benefit from having that extra time in order to get episodes together. As previously reported, you are going to have a chance to see a story titled “Past is Present” arrive on March 15.

Beyond just that, this is where we have some of the bad news all over again. There is no new episode set for either March 22 or March 29, with the reason for that being tied almost exclusively to the fact that you are going to be seeing the NCAA Tournament on during that time. This is an annual tradition for CBS, but at the same time, it feels a little bit more frustrating given how few episodes that we’ve seen already.

Once we get to early April, this is where we can at least say that things are going to change. We do still have a good many episodes left before the show goes on a long summer break, and there’s a good chance that most of them could air without interruption. Hopefully, this will make up for what we are going through right now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

