Blue Bloods season 14: Donnie Wahlberg on Tom Selleck meeting

With us being in the final season of Blue Bloods on CBS, this is causing us to become more reflective. How can we not at this point? Just think for a moment about almost 15 years of memorable stories and nostalgia courtesy of Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast.

Of course, and as is often the case with a TV show like this, very little is anywhere near as settled in the early days. While this has gone on to be a massive hit, even Wahlberg himself had his reservations early on — mostly because he didn’t think that himself and Selleck would be believable as a son and father.

Speaking on the Brotherly Love podcast, Donnie admitted that despite the initial excitement, he was worried about a handful of things:

“I got hired on the show and [Tom] was really excited, [because] he was a fan of Band of Brothers, so he was like ‘Oh yeah, this guy’s good.’ … But I walked in the room and he’s like 6’4”, I’m like 5’11” I think.

“… So I walk in, and I’m like ‘He’s got so much hair, his eyebrows are so bushy.’ I didn’t even care about the mustache, I was like, ‘How am I this dude’s son?’ I was like, ‘[They are] gonna fire me tomorrow.’”

Wahlberg later goes on to say that it was only after meeting Len Cariou, who has some similar features, that he started to see more of the traditional family resemblance. Of course, the rest is history with this show, and the Reagans are at this point considered to be one of the most popular TV families in history. With those dinner scenes in particular, they have a tradition that has absolutely stood the test of time.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on what the future holds for Blue Bloods this season

What have you enjoyed the most about the run of Blue Bloods on CBS?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







