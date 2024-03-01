Blue Bloods season 14 episode 4 return date: ‘Past is Present’

Following tonight’s Blue Bloods episode on CBS, do you want to know the season 14 episode 4 return date?

The first thing that we really have to say in this article is, ironically, also the thing we really don’t want to say at all: There is no new episode on the air next week. What’s the reason for that? Well, there are only ten episodes that are set to air in the period from the premiere earlier this month until May sweeps, and clearly CBS wants to space some of these out. There’s also going to be, most likely, another hiatus later this month due to the NCAA Tournament, so go ahead and prepare for that, as well.

What we can at least say for now is that the plan is for Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, and the rest of the cast to bring Blue Bloods back on Friday, March 15 with an installment titled “Past is Present.” There is not a whole lot of information out there about it as of yet, but we hope that it is similar to what we’ve seen the past few weeks! Within these episodes we’ve had an opportunity to see some particularly weighty stories for the likes of Jamie and Joe Hill, ones that are not necessarily tied up within a single hour. We would love to see that continue!

After all, it is important to also remember this — this is the final season. After this current run of ten episodes, the final eight are going to air this fall. We tend to think that all of these are going to be important in their own way. We want to build towards some happy conclusions for a lot of these characters, even if there is some drama along the way.

Also, can we have a chance to see Danny end up with someone? Please?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

