Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, March 15, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that the crime drama was on hiatus last week, but is it now back in action?

For now, we certainly do not think there is any point in keeping you waiting — there IS going to be a new installment tonight! In just a handful of hours, you will have a chance to see a story titled “Past Is Present” that is going to have a wide array of different twists and turns. Within this, we’ll have a chance to see Danny put in a difficult position, while at the same time Henry Reagan gets the biggest storyline he’s had all season. He could be the star of a new web series! However, is this actually the sort of publicity that anyone wants?

If you are interested in getting more insight and have not seen it already, we recommend you check out the season 14 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Past Is Present” – Danny reunites with a troublesome teenager from a past case when the youth finds herself in danger. Also, Frank faces a difficult personnel decision close to home; Jamie grows suspicious when Henry is asked to be interviewed for an investigative web series; and Erin and Anthony investigate when Erin is the alleged target of a shooting, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Episode directed by Bridget Moynahan.

What about after the fact here?

Well, this is where another bit of bad news does enter the picture again, as it looks like there is another hiatus coming around the corner. The plan here is for Blue Bloods to be off for at least the start of the NCAA Tournament. This does often happen around this time of year, but the break is of course more noticeable given that the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck series came back so late in the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

