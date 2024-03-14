Ghosts season 3 episode 6 return date hopes at CBS

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want to learn the Ghosts season 3 episode 6 return date? Well, if so, consider us happy to help!

First and foremost, though, it makes sense to kick things off with the bad news — mostly for the sake of getting it out of the way now. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the comedy next week, and the same goes for the week after. As for the reason why, let’s just say that it is tied to something that happens around the network every year — the NCAA Tournament. This hiatus may just feel a little more glaring this time around, mostly due to the fact that the show started as late as it did.

Based on what we’re seeing right now insofar as the CBS schedule goes, our feeling is that more than likely, you are going to see the show back when we get around to Thursday, April 4 in its typical timeslot. There is not that much in the way of information out there about it yet, but we tend to think that Ghosts is the sort of show that knows what it is and doesn’t want to do much to deviate from it. Also, nor should it! This is a series that has found some magic for itself over the past few years.

What is also really nice right now is that we can sit back and enjoy the rest of this season without being altogether concerned over what the future holds. The series has been renewed for a season 4 already, which is a treat that allows the writers to also have a better sense creatively of what the future can be. We tend to think the more lead-up time for something like this, the better.

