Upload season 4: Are we getting fewer episodes?

For those who have not heard as of yet, there is some good news coming within the world of Upload — a season 4 is coming! However, it is also a little bittersweet in that we’re looking towards the final batch of episodes. This is a show we love, and certainly one that we’ve grown attached to checking it out over the years. It is hard to say goodbye to it and yet, here we are facing that very possibility.

To make matters worse, it does also seem like this season could be slightly shorter than what anyone out there would expect. In speaking on this a little bit further as a part of a Code 8 interview with Deadline, here is what star Robbie Amell had to say:

Honestly, the process of getting the final season was scary. I know how much Greg [Daniels] loves this show and I’m such a huge fan of everybody on that show. They make me laugh so hard. Between Code 8 and Upload, I am spoiled in what I get to do for a living. So when Greg messaged the whole cast at the same time saying we got a fourth season, that was a huge relief.

I love that we get to finish the show because the cliffhangers have been enormous. Greg called me after and I was like, “Okay, who’s alive? Which Nathan?” And he was like, “I don’t know if I want to tell you that yet.” And I was like, “Okay. Well, just so you know, the only person who knows which Nathan’s alive is Nathan. So do with that whatever you will.”

So I’m very excited. Sadly, I think it’s going to be a shortened season, but it will be a season with a send-off and closure. I think TV shows, in general, are very hard to make, and to get to end something is very lucky.

Judging from that quote alone, was there a chance that Upload got canceled? Give how successful the show is it feels strange, but that is also a reminder of the difficult economics when it comes to TV these days. At least we tend to think that the cliffhanger will be addressed and beyond that, there will be opportunities to see some characters reach a suitable conclusion.

