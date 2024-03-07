Upload season 4 premiere date hopes after renewal

Following the big renewal on Prime Video yesterday, is there anything we can say on an Upload season 4 premiere date?

The first thing that we should continue to do no matter what here is celebrate — how can we not? It’s a thrill that this comedy gets a chance to finish its story with what is a proper “final season.” Sure, that is a hard idea to process, but good things don’t last forever. Also, this sort of show that has a limited shelf life. Just remember for a moment here that The Good Place had about a similar run and it, too, focused on themes pertaining to the afterlife.

Given that Upload is a comedy and a lot of these do tend to have pretty fast turnaround times, it would be easy to say that we’re going to see these episodes premiere later this year. However, we’re not so sure on that for a handful of reasons. For starters, remember that there is a lot of post-production for this show versus others in the genre, and in general Amazon takes their time airing some of these shows and we are not all that sure it will change as we move forward.

With all of this in mind, our feeling is that these episodes will most likely premiere within the first half of 2025 and if it takes time to make them perfect, we understand! The most important thing is that the show sticks the landing and we know already that this is not going to be an altogether thing to achieve. They have to resolve the Nathan Brown cliffhanger and beyond just that, find a way to pay off the thousand or so different question marks for certain characters that they have thrown out there.

