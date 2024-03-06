Upload renewed for season 4, will be final season

There is some good news coming out today regarding Upload, though we’re sure some could think of it as bittersweet at the same time.

After all, we have now heard that the Robbie Amell comedy will be back for a season 4! However, at the same time this is going to be the final season. There will be a sense of closure to Nathan Brown’s story moving forward, and of course we hope that there are some lighthearted and hopeful aspects to it.

In a statement, here is what creator, writer, and executive producer Greg Daniels had to say:

“When I conceived Upload many years ago, I had the story arced out over four seasons, so I am thrilled to make the ending the fans deserve and the characters and creative team have been working towards.”

In the end, we do think the biggest question entering season 4 is simple: Which Nathan Brown is alive? The third season concluded with Horizen deciding that they were effectively going to remove one of them from the system, and that does create a lot of questions that still need to be answered. Of course, a big part of the fun here will be seeing how said questions are answered, and what this means for characters like Nora as well as Ingrid.

The only critique that we’ve had of the show over the years is that we wish season 2 and season 3 had more episodes, but that’s more a critique of the larger streaming economy, where they have decided that less is almost always more even though we’re not sure that this is always the case. Sometimes with a show like this, there is some joy that comes with just being able to live in a world for a little while and spending time with some great characters.

