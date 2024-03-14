Chicago Med season 9 episode 8 spoilers: Telepathy?

As you prepare to see Chicago Med season 9 episode 8 on NBC come March 27, things are going to get strange. How much so? Well, we’ve seen the medical drama take on its fair share of unusual cases over the years, but there may be something about this one that still stands out.

So what are we talking about here? Well, think in rather simple terms: “A Penny for Your Thoughts, Dollar for Your Dreams” is going to be partially about seeing some doctors dealing with a patient who thinks that they are telepathic. We probably don’t have to tell you this, but this is the sort of thing that could eventually lead to some pretty significant issues. How can it now for everyone involved?

Below, you can see the full Chicago Med season 9 episode 8 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

03/27/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Archer, Hannah and Charles encounter an expecting father who claims he’s telepathic and receiving messages from his yet-to-be born son. Zola works to thaw out a frozen criminal. Ripley treats Liliana’s brother as a favor to Charles.

In the end, it is our thought that by the end of this episode, that case at least will be resolved. In general, we tend to believe that Chicago Med is looking to get more creative with some of their ideas as time goes on here; also, they have to! The longer that a show like this goes, the more creative you have to be.

On the relationship front, there will most likely be a few interesting wrinkles that present themselves here … but we can’t say we’re surprised that everyone involved is being secretive for now.

