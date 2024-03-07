Chicago Med season 9 episode 7: Can Ripley and Charles bond?

Chicago Med season 9 episode 7 is going to be coming to NBC on Wednesday, March 20, and we know that means a little bit of a wait. However, we can at least say this: Good stuff is coming! If you love this show and all the medical drama it gives you, we tend to think you’ll be quite happy with some of the stories that are ahead.

Now that we’ve said all of that, let’s go ahead and share more details about this particular installment, which carries with it the crazy title of “Step on a Crack and Break Your Mother’s Back”:

03/20/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Ripley and Charles treat a patient with OCD. Hannah and Archer encounter a woman with a foreign object lodged in her heart. Crockett clashes with the Chief of Oncology. TV-14

The storyline that is the most interesting to us here is between Ripley and Charles, mostly due to the fact that they’ve had this complicated past and yet, they continue to need to find some ways in which to deal with that if they want to be successful in their jobs. It’s one thing to say that you are past any potential conflicts and be able to move forward — it is a totally different one altogether to have to implement it.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that the other stories are interesting and also could shape the remainder of the season. We know that there are a lot of people out there hoping for a possible romance with Hannah and Archer. This could be a really fun thing to explore but, at the same time, we don’t think the writers are going to rush into anything. We think, at least for now, that they are more than fine with the slow-burn business.

Related – Be sure to get some more news Chicago Med now, including who from the past is joining another big show

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 9 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







