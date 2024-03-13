NCIS season 21 spoilers: Sean Murray on franchise celebration

Later this season, NCIS season 21 is going to bring you something special — and certainly something that is rather unique. It is not all that often that a franchise can celebrate a whopping 1,000 episodes on the air! Yet, that’s something to look forward to here, and we are excited to see how the show is going to navigate such a big occasion.

As you probably would imagine, the crime drama is probably not going to shift too far from its focus — from the get-go, the whole point of this series has been all about watching these people take on dangerous cases left and right. That is 100% not going to change.

Yet, there are going to be some nods to the overall occasion here, as well! Speaking to TVLine at the celebration for 1,000 episodes, Sean Murray (Timothy McGee) noted that this episode is going to be stuffed full of Easter eggs and references. If you are a longtime fan of the franchise, there is a lot that you are going to love about it. For us personally, our hope is that there are going to be at least a few references to some other shows, as well, and it would be rather fun if we saw a crossover cameo or two somewhere in here.

Is such a thing possible even if it is not announced in advance? Absolutely. Just remember how well the show hid the return of Cote de Pablo as Ziva a few seasons ago; heck, they just did this earlier this year with Michael Weatherly, who returned as Tony for the David McCallum tribute episode. A crossover cameo would be nice way to honor the entire universe and all that this franchise has done over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

