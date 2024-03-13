Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Show EP on possible season 21

With the Grey’s Anatomy season 20 premiere coming tomorrow night, what better time is there to look more towards the future?

First and foremost, we’d tell you to remember this: While we’ve heard conversation aplenty about the end of the spin-off Station 19, nothing has been said regarding the flagship. That is intentional, largely because the plan is very-much to keep the door open at present for something further down the road.

In speaking on this subject further as a part of a chat with Deadline, here is some of what new showrunner Meg Marinis (who has been with the series for the bulk of its run) had to say:

“I’ve not been informed that this is the last season so I’m going to keep going and telling stories as long as they let me … We still have stories to tell. We receive a tremendous amount of support from the studio and the network and from Shondaland. So I’m going to keep going until they tell me to put that pen down.”

You would think that the biggest obstacle to continuing to do more Grey’s Anatomy at this point is cost. After all, consider the fact that there is such a big cast and in general, shows do get collectively more expensive as time goes along. However, the producers and ABC have tried to come up with clever ways to keep the series financially solid, and we know that it is a big player both internationally as well as on streaming. Those are the two factors that really could keep this going for at least a few more seasons.

Of course, we are super-curious to learn what the ratings are going to be for the Grey’s Anatomy premiere on Thursday, given that it has been off the air for such a long period of time. Is the overall viewership still there as it was?

Related – See more news about Grey’s Anatomy now — what else can you be excited to see?

What do you most want to see entering Grey’s Anatomy season 20?

Do you believe that we could get another few seasons of the show? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







