Power: Origins prequel series in the works from Raising Kanan EP

Just in case you were not satisfied with three shows on the Power universe on the air at once, consider this — another one is coming!

Today, Starz confirmed that they are developing Power: Origins, a new prequel series designed to potentially tell the story of Ghost and Tommy. We know that there are a lot of people who thought they could eventually turn up over on Power Book III: Raising Kanan but in reality, they may still be a little bit young in that timeline.

Ironically, this new show is coming to you courtesy of Raising Kanan boss Sascha Penn, so we are going to have a chance coming up to see whether or not it can deliver the viewership and quality that we expect. For now, there are reasons for optimism! However, a show being in development does not 100% mean that we are going to get it on the air, and that is something to consider for the moment.

In a statement, here is what Starz President of Programming Kathryn Busby had to say about this new addition:

“As we approach the 10-year anniversary of Power it is incredible to witness the enormous connection our fans have with the Power universe … We can’t wait to see how ‘Origins’ will further evolve this dynamic franchise while bringing fresh, gripping, and expansive storytelling to our audience.”

Origins will officially be the fourth spin-off within this universe — once upon a time, there was one centered around Rashad Tate in development, but it never ended up materializing into anything concrete. Hopefully, we will have a chance to learn a little bit more about this project before we make it to the end of the year.

In the meantime, let’s cross our fingers and hope that we see one or two more spin-offs premiere in the months ahead.

