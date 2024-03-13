NCIS star Michael Weatherly preparing for Tony, Ziva spin-off

While we wait for the return of NCIS, what better time to look across the entire universe — and also to the Tony – Ziva spin-off?

In some ways, it does feel like we’re still in a haze where it is hard to believe this show is actually happening, largely because it existed as a pipe-dream for so long. While production is not underway for the project as of yet, it does seem as though everyone is doing their part right now in order to prepare.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then take a look at what Michael Weatherly had to say in a response to a post on TikTok about when the show is coming:

I’m fully into preparations – as described- and when it will drop is a Paramount + question…

Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are going to be filming the spin-off in Europe, which is going to allow the show to have a particularly-unique style and feel. While we do tend to think that this will still have the NCIS flair, it is going to have its own unique feel.

After all, think about it like this — if you are Paramount+, we tend to think you want this show to appeal to both longtime fans of Tony and Ziva alongside viewers who aren’t that familiar with their history. If they can make this a fun action / mystery hybrid with ties to the original, we are going to be thrilled.

For us personally, we would be surprised if the show comes before next year — it takes a good while to make a streaming show, and we tend to think that there’s a different turnaround time with these as opposed to your standard network TV show.

What do you think we are going to see during the NCIS Tony – Ziva spin-off?

