The Conners season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Turning 50

Next week on The Conners season 6 episode 6, you will see a story that is really all about a big milestone in life: Turning 50.

What exactly does that mean? Well, it really comes down to different things for different people but for Ben, it could lead him down a road of insecurity. It’s hard when you get to this point and you want to be able to have a good sense of what your life is. What if it’s still hard to figure out for a number of reasons?

For now, this story (titled “Hanging in Dorms with Boys and The Secret Life of Men”) could be all about this for Ben, whereas with some other characters you’ll see another big rite of passage. To learn a little bit more, take a look at the full The Conners season 6 episode 6 synopsis:

Darlene urges Ben to make some male friends as he feels anxious about turning 50. Elsewhere, Mark asks Harris to buy him and his friends beer for their dorm room. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

In its totality, you can easily argue that a story like this is a perfect way to encapsulate everything that this show does so well. Just think about it like this: It is a great way to show you some of how people react to key points in their lives in a somewhat-realistic manner. Mark is far from the only person to try to convince someone to buy him beer, but things don’t always go according to plan.

The only downside to this episode…

Based on what we are seeing right now, there is no new episode set for March 27. That means we are going to get another hiatus but in the end, there’s still a lot more coming. ABC just wants to keep some episodes around until May!

Related – See more details on The Conners now, including the chances of a season 7

What do you most want to see moving into The Conners season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







