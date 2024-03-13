Severance season 2 premiere date: What does the cast know?

The wait to see a Severance season 2 has without a doubt been tireless, but are we finally reaching the end of it? Well, there are reasons for hope!

Consider, of course, the fact that production first began well over a year ago — while there was a substantial break due to the industry strikes, signs point to it concluding before too long. After that, everything will be turned over to Apple TV+ and it will be them who determines when the Adam Scott series comes back. Sure, some of this will depend heavily on the state of things in post-production, but we tend to think personally that at least a few episodes have to be close to ready — or at least could be in a pretty short amount of time.

So how much does the cast and crew know at this point about when the show is coming back? We tend to think there’s this school of thought out there that the people involved in a show like this actually know something when it comes to either premiere dates or details. That could not be further from the truth. The extent of their knowledge mostly revolves around what they are doing on the show. After that, everything passes over to Apple. The streaming service is in complete control of what happens next and in due time, they are going to have quite a bit to say about it. We’re excited for that and beyond that, we are excited to see more in terms of what will be next for Mark S., Helly, and the rest of the team at Lumon.

(Of course, this is even assuming that the world of Lumon exists as we know it — after the season 1 finale, it feels like almost anything could be possible.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Severance now, including the latest from Ben Stiller

Is there anything that you are most excited to see at present entering season 2 of Severance over at Apple TV+?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







