Severance season 2: When is filming wrapping up?

We know that the wait for Severance season 2 has been incredibly long and of course, with that we’d love nothing more than to have an update soon.

So, what can we can we actually say here? Let’s just say that there’s a good update on when production is actually going to be wrapping up this time around, and it comes from someone who 100% would know a little more about it in Ben Stiller.

In a new interview on the Roommates Podcast with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, the show executive producer and diehard New York Knicks fan indicated that season 2 is going to wrap shooting at some point in April, and hopefully will be premiering not too long after that. Obviously, the exact premiere date is going to be up to Apple TV+ to decide, but at least Stiller can have some control over when everything is put together behind the scenes.

In a lot of ways right now, it does feel like the second season of Severance is a blank canvas and there are so many other possible outcomes that we need to think about and consider here. That includes, of course, trying to figure out what’s ahead for Mark S. following everything that we saw at the end of season 1. Also, what happens with Helly from here? Is there any way that Lumon can undo some of the various stuff that has happened over the course of the first season?

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that Apple would love nothing more than to continue to have this show be a hit and for obvious reasons. We’d argue that this is one of the most important series that they have, at least when it comes to critical acclaim.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Severance now, including what else could be coming

Is there anything that you most want to see right now as we prepare for a Severance season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







