Severance season 2 premiere date: March 2024 update

With us now more than a week into March, what more can we say about a Severance season 2 premiere date? Sure, we 100% want it back, but that doesn’t mean that it will actually happen anytime soon.

To say that this new season is an enigma almost is not doing it justice. Production started near the end of October 2022, it took a long hiatus during the strikes last year, and it restarted earlier on in 2024. There has not been all that much said since. It is crazy to think that this show started up almost a year and a half ago at this time and still, there is little word on a premiere date.

With this being said, it does feel likely that Severance will be coming this year — just don’t anticipate a formal announcement this month. Apple TV+ has already revealed most of their lineup through the spring, and that makes us think that we are waiting here until at least mid-summer, if not fall. It could be May or June until some more official news comes out about what lies ahead.

As for what does lie ahead, that’s as much of a mystery as anything as Mark’s Innie and Outie worlds collided in spectacular, chaotic fashion in the season 1 finale, and we also came to understand further just why Helly is being forced to stay at Lumon despite her Innie’s pleas to be set free from it. There were a lot of secrets revealed and yet, this company still seems to be intent on keeping this program going however they can. We do tend to think that they will go to great lengths to figure this out, and that is something that we are currently excited to get to the other side of.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope that all of this waiting will prove worthwhile…

