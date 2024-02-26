Severance season 2 spoilers: Adam Scott’s latest tease

The second season of Severance is currently in production, and we certainly would like to see the series back as soon as possible. How can you not?

It has already been an incredibly long time since the season 1 finale aired, with left us with so many questions about what Mark will / will not remember after his worlds collided. Meanwhile, what happens with Helly following that big reveal with her Outie self? On the surface, it definitely seems like the world of Lumon will never be the same but with a concept this innovative, it also would be foolish to make too many broad assumptions.

For the time being, the best thing we can do is simply present another tease from one Adam Scott designed to get you excited! Speaking to Deadline while at the recent Madame Web premiere, here is what the show’s star had to say:

“There’s so much crazy stuff that happens [in season 2]. I just can’t wait for everyone to see.”

Obviously, we’re sure that there is a lot more that Scott would love to say about Mark’s story but in general, everyone has been pretty hush-hush on what lies ahead. The hard part for them has to just be the length of time that they have been forced to keep some of these secrets. Think about it like this — production on season 2 actually began a whopping sixteen months ago, and was interrupted midway through by the industry strikes of last year. It was only recently that the show really got going again in production, but we tend to very-much believe that good things come to those who wait.

Given the popularity of Severance, at least we do tend to think that there’s going to be a pretty big publicity rollout whenever season 2 comes out. Is that enough to keep our anticipation at bay? For now, it may have to!

Related – Be sure to get some more insight on Severance season 2, including some premiere date hopes

What do you think we are going to actually see from Adam Scott moving into Severance season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates coming down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







