Severance season 2 filming finally resumes; premiere date hopes

There is no denying that the wait for Severance season 2 has been insanely long, and for a number of reasons. Production started in October 2022! Then, it was put on hold last May due to the WGA strike, and it has taken some time to get things back up and running following the SAG-AFTRA strike’s conclusion last fall.

In a new post on Twitter today, director and executive producer Ben Stiller did share some good news about the series, staying “back to work” and quote-tweeting an image of Adam Scott from the original Apple TV+ account.

At this point, our hope is that we can see the second season by at least the summer or the fall, especially since there are so many questions that we absolutely need a clear answer to. Just remember that at the conclusion of the first season, Scott’s character of Mark S. found himself in a position where almost both worlds were crumbling all at once. The Outie version of himself was starting to learn the truth, and we had also found out that the Outie version of Helly was actually a prominent member of the Lumon family behind the scenes. Within that, it suddenly was all the more clear why she was being forced to stay at the office week in and week out, despite her hatred for the work.

Are there a lot of questions still? Absolutely, with a big one being what exactly Mark and the other Innies are even doing a lot of the time. The entire Severance program still feels more like a lab experiment than something that is actually beneficial to an employee base, but this could be expanded upon further moving into the next chapter.

Expectations have to be through the roof following the first season and the long wait — let’s just hope that the show finds a way to live up to them.

