The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live spoilers: Jadis’ perspective

At this point within The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live over on AMC, it is easy to view Jadis as the villain. She is the person who is threatening Rick Grimes, and is the biggest hindrance that he has in achieving his goal of being able to escape the CRM and have a true future with Michonne — and not being stuck within a confines of a city, having tolive by someone else’s rules.

So why is Jadis so intent on keeping Andrew Lincoln’s character from what he wants, to the point where she is willing to blackmail him? It is an important question to ask, just as it is important to acknowledge that there are some reasons why she still sees value in the world that surrounds her. She feels like Rick is being selfish and really, is frustrated that he cannot see beyond himself.

Speaking on all of this further to ComicBook.com, here is what Pollyanna McIntosh had to say:

She knows what an asset he could be. She’s frustrated by what she sees as his selfish choices. Sure, Jadis would love to live with somebody, have a great old life together, but there’s more important fish to fry. There’s more important work to be done. Although she admires and respects him in many ways, when she asks him, “Rick, what the f— are you doing?!” She really means it. He’s putting everyone he loves at risk. He’s being shown what the world could be, and putting that at risk too. Jadis’ work is important. It’s part of a bigger service. Rick wants to go ahead and be a cowboy again? Get a grip.

Based on these comments plus everything that we’ve seen so far this season, it is hard to ever imagine that these two are going to be on the same page. It feels clear that Jadis is trying to think of something that is so much bigger than herself, whereas for Rick, he has a totally different perspective on what matters in life. We’re of course rooting for the latter, largely because he and Michonne have endured so much to even get to where they are right now.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving forward on The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







