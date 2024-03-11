The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4: Rick’s future

This coming weekend we are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4, ones that comes with many questions.

So, what is the big one? To us, it really just comes down to Rick saying to Michonne that they cannot work anymore because she doesn’t belong there and he does. Is this something that he actually means? It’s complicated, to put it mildly.

For a little more insight all about that, here is some of what star and executive producer Andrew Lincoln had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“That’s the ultimate question … The point is that he knows he’s stymied because of Jadis. If Jadis hadn’t been there in that scene at the end of episode 2, they’re getting out of there. She’s rekindled the love. But I do think that what’s happened with Thorne in that episode, the real threat that she poses and ultimately would’ve taken out the love of his life — I think it’s a knee-jerk reaction. I do think that he’s in fear for her life and his family’s life and he loves her and he wants her to live.”

We personally do feel like Rick and Michonne will find a way to figure out their current dilemma, but it may take a certain boldness that Michonne helps to bring out of him. They love each other and are fully compatible, but at the same time are not the same. There is a chance that episode 4 presents itself as a grand meeting of the minds, and a way for these two to deviate somewhat closer to being on the same page again.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the end result proves to be as satisfying as it feels like it could be.

