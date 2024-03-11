The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4: Lost…

If you are interested in learning a little bit more about The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live season 1 episode 4 on AMC, let’s just start by saying this. Can you believe that we are already at the halfway point of the story? Time is flying by in this world.

So where should we start off here? Well, let’s keep it simple: By noting that a good percentage of the next installment is going to be about love just as much as it is action. “What We” is the title for this episode, and the short synopsis gives you a better sense of it:

Rick and Michonne try to find the love they had.

This entire thing should be a pretty clear reminder here of what the core of this story is — the relationship between these two characters and the eagerness to try and figure that out. Rick and Michonne clearly love each other and yet, at the same time, they have become different people in their time apart. In a lot of ways, that is due to necessity and a lot of things that they had to work in order to properly maintain. (It is hard to believe anything that Rick said to her is accurate; he cares about her, but is also afraid of losing her.)

Let’s just say this moving forward — there is going to be a lot of action and drama over the course of this episode, even if that emotional core will still be intact. Things are going to move quickly because they have, especially with a show where there is not that much that is guaranteed in the months ahead.

The only thing we’re hopeful about right now? Well, that the main characters survive … but that may even be a silly thing to think about.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

