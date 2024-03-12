Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC with season 6 episode 4?

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Following last week’s honeymoon episode, is John Nolan officially heading back to work?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say that he will be. However, it is not something that is happening right away. There is no new episode of the Nathan Fillion drama tonight. Instead, we will be waiting for an additional two weeks in order to see the series back. Is that somewhat frustrating? There’s no doubt about it and yet, simultaneously we understand why we’ve landed in this position at all.

First and foremost, remember here that The Rookie is one of many shows that has a shorter episode count due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that took place last year. This has left us in a spot where networks are putting these breaks in to ensure that the production still has time to make more episodes. Beyond just that, there is an additional consideration that comes with the fact that this series is one that ABC wants on the air until at least May to make us of some of that advertising money from sweeps.

At the time of this writing, there is unfortunately no further information about The Rookie season 6 episode 4 and what lies ahead; however, we do tend to think that we are going to see a natural balancing out of a lot of stories in a way that keeps us engaged and/or excited for the rest of the season. Relationships will evolve, there will be some dangerous cases, and it would certainly not be a shock if we end up building towards some sort of jaw-dropping cliffhanger come finale time.

After all, consider the fact that at the time of this writing, there has been no announcement that this is the final season. There could easily be more coming further on down the road.

