The Equalizer season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Going all in

As we prepare to see The Equalizer season 4 episode 4 next week following a week off the air, there is so much to prepare for.

So, what should you be excited to check out first and foremost here? Well, through “All Bets Are Off,” you will have a pretty fantastic chance to see Robyn McCall work with some new faces, including one played by none other than Mike Epps! There is room for this show to do some really fun stuff here, especially with another big-name actor. You could also presumably see someone going undercover for a game of cards.

If you do want to get a little more insight now all about what the future could hold, just remember to check out the full The Equalizer season 4 episode 4 synopsis:

“All Bets Are Off” – After Dante’s old training partner is taken hostage while working undercover in an illegal casino, McCall hires J.J., a former gambling addict (guest star Mike Epps), to assist with the mission. Meanwhile, Dee joins a peer counseling group and learns that some students have been bullying her on a social media page, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, March 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

This feels very much like what you would expect for an episode of the show in the middle of the season, namely when it comes to a combination of factors. Sure, you have a pretty dangerous case at the center of the story, but that is without mentioning what’s happening on a personal level for Dee! All of these, when mixed together, make up the real fabric of this show.

Related – Be sure to get some additional insight on The Equalizer, including what else lies ahead

What do you most want to see as we prepare for The Equalizer season 4 episode 4 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







