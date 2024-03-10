Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS, season 4 episode 4?

Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? We’re sure that there are a lot of people out there ready to get season 4 episode 4. With that, is it actually going to happen?

Well, there’s no real reason to keep anyone waiting — let’s just go ahead and share the bad news. There is, alas, no new episode of the Queen Latifah series on the air tonight, and our sentiment at present is that we will probably be waiting for a little while to see what lies ahead. How long are we talking here? Well, think in terms of a week. This is not a super-long break and honestly, there won’t be many of those this season. The Equalizer started off so late in the year and it would be hard to throw a lot of those in there and still have the show done by the time that we get around to May.

While there may not be a whole lot of info out there right now about what lies ahead, we’d also go ahead and throw the following out there: How much more needs to be said? This is one of those shows that has a formula that they adhere to and by and large, they do a good job of achieving that. Every week, you have a substantial life-or death crisis and from there, we see Robyn McCall do whatever she can to figure it out. Sure, she also has help from the remainder of her team, and we do tend to think that they will all have some more personal storylines coming up here in due time.

One other thing that we’d like to see coming up soon? News on the long-term future. After all, we recognize that this series still performs well-enough to justify getting more of it out there down the line.

