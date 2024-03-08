The Equalizer season 4 spoilers: Mike Epps set for key role

As The Equalizer season 4 continues to air on CBS, why not go ahead and share some casting news? This one in particular could make plenty of people out there excited!

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, you are going to see Mike Epps reunite with his former Bessie co-star Queen Latifah for the upcoming March 17 episode of the series. (Basically, the next one that airs — the show is off this weekend for the Oscars.) He will be playing the part of J.J. Cranson, described as “a former gambling addict whom McCall hires to help when Dante’s old training partner is taken hostage while working undercover in an illegal casino.”

One of the things that has been great about The Equalizer in general from the very start is that the producers have done a good job of casting all sorts of familiar faces, including many who have worked with Latifah in the past. This sort of camaraderie does go a long way, and we are pretty darn excited to see how it will fit into the fabric of whatever we are going to be seeing coming up the rest of the way here. We anticipate plenty of action in this episode, largely because that is one of this show’s biggest assets.

Beyond Epps’ role, there is still a major storyline on this show we are looking to see — something more materialize when it comes to McCall and Dante. Doesn’t it feel like we’re inching closer to something taking shape here? We at least think so and with that, we’re eager for whatever comes next. (There should be some more details released about the next few episodes over the coming weeks — stay tuned for that…)

