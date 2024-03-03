The Equalizer season 4 episode 4 return date: ‘All Bets Are Off’

Following what you see tonight on CBS, do you want The Equalizer season 4 episode 4 return date? After all, why wouldn’t you here?

Well, the first thing that is worth noting here is pretty simple: After three weeks to start things off this season, the Queen Latifah series is taking a break. It won’t be a big one, but it is a break nonetheless. Due to the Oscars on March 10, the network will bring new episodes back on March 17 with “All Bets Are Off.” Just from the title alone it feels like there are some reasons for excitement, but there is not a synopsis out there for what lies ahead just yet. With that, we do think there are still reasons aplenty to ponder what the future could hold.

Ultimately, we know that this is going to be a shortened season due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes of last year — or rather, the failures of the AMPTP to get a deal done quickly. This is the spot that consequently we are in, and we just have to wait and see how many great stories are ultimately packed within a short period of time. We at least don’t think that anything is going to be ultimately different with The Equalizer this time around versus what it has been in the past. This is a show that clearly knows what it is at this point and as a result, it can focus more on pleasing the audience.

One other bit of good news when it comes to the show right now has to do with the ratings. The latest batch of episodes are only down around 3% in total viewers from season 2, which makes us think that there’s a pretty great chance that a season 5 is going to happen.

When could we hear about a renewal?

Odds are, it’s going to come about at some point in April … at least if we’re lucky. If the show is truly on the bubble, we could be stuck waiting until May.

What do you most want to see moving into The Equalizer season 4 episode 4 at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







