The Amazing Race 36 premiere video: Watch the first five minutes!

As you get prepared to see The Amazing Race 36 premiere in just over 24 hours, why not take a look at what lies ahead ahead?

Yesterday, the folks at CBS released some of the first sneak previews for what lies ahead this season, and it includes getting a chance to watch the entire opening now. Why wait? If you head over to the link here, you can get a good look at the first few minutes of the episode, which is actually not starting in America. Instead, all of the teams are in Puerto Vallarta, which is where they will kick off the race around the world with a series of difficult tasks.

One of the best things about the starting line being overseas here is that takes away from something that has been an annoyance in past seasons: People doing challenges in the premiere before getting on a flight that basically ties everyone up again. This should be a real test of everyone’s ability to tackle challenges and use their brains. Sure, being physical is important here, but it is also not the only thing that is.

While this preview does not necessarily give you TOO much away about some of the teams, consider this a fitting introduction. You have a lot of people with interesting backstories and reasons to be on the race. Because we are not in this 90-minute format, it does also give us a chance to get to know them a little bit more! This format does work really well with a show like this, given that there are so many challenges and people to keep track of. Fingers crossed, this will be sticking around for future seasons.

Oh, and let’s hope that there are good challenges in here and nothing too cheesy or on the nose.

