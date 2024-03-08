The Amazing Race 36 premiere: Is a fun twist ahead?

As many of you may be aware, The Amazing Race 36 is set to finally premiere on CBS next week! There’s a lot to be psyched for, but within this article, we want to look a little bit beyond the premiere — and rest assured, we’ll explain what we mean.

Today, the aforementioned network shared some details about the upcoming second episode of the season set for March 20 and based on what we learned in the synopsis, we could actually actually see a mega-leg straight out of the gate here:

“Trust But Verify” – Teams continue the megaleg in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they must choose between detours that get them ready for a fiesta, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 20 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Typically, a mega-leg means that we don’t see an elimination in the first part, and we hope that this will be the case here, as well. Since you do have this 90-minute format you can handle having a lot of teams on the course for longer and personally, this is our favorite part of the season. There is more chaotic energy that comes with that, and it also gives us a better sense of who we want to root for.

If there is any one thing that we’d say we want right away with this season, it would be the chance to see some surprising teams go far. This show is often the most fun when you have a couple of teams that find a way to succeed beyond just being physically dominant in some of the tasks. The key for some of the less-physical teams is simply to communicate often and beyond just that, also have a keen eye for detail. Remember to read the clues!

Related – Get some more news on The Amazing Race 36 premiere itself

What are you most interested in seeing as we prepare for The Amazing Race 36?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







