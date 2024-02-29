The Amazing Race 36 premiere spoilers: The first destination!

In just under two weeks from now the premiere of The Amazing Race 36 is going to be here and once again, there is a lot to be excited about!

So, where do we start this time around? How about with a reminder that once again, we are getting 90-minute episodes! Beyond just that there are thirteen teams this time around and the show seems to be steering clear of gimmicks. This feels like an old-school cast and if it’s anything like what we had last season, we should be thoroughly entertained.

We know that sometimes, first legs can be a little overwhelming since there are so many people to keep track of and a lot of ground to cover. One thing that may be interesting about this season in particular, though, is that no time is being wasted when it comes to getting to the first destination — we don’t need challenges early on that are canceled out by a flight equalizer later!

To get a few more details all about what you can expect to see, go ahead and read the full The Amazing Race 36 premiere synopsis below:

“You Can’t Drive While You’re Crying” – Thirteen new teams embark on the journey of a lifetime when host Phil Keoghan kicks off the 36th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, March 13 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Teams begin in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico where they participate in a traditional Mexican rodeo and try to lasso their way to the finish line without coming in last.

Beyond Mexico, CBS has already confirmed that some of the teams “will go paragliding in Colombia, rally car racing in Argentina, and visit two new countries – swimming through waterfalls in the Dominican Republic and visiting music superstar Rihanna’s childhood home in Barbados.” Ultimately, it seems like we’ll be seeing a lot of the Caribbean and South America this season, and that should be fun for new destinations!

What do you most want to see on The Amazing Race 36?

Is there any one place in the world that you hope the teams travel to? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are further updates ahead.

