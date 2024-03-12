Only Murders in the Building season 4: Eva Longoria teases role

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is currently in production, and isn’t the full cast one of the most exciting parts?

Yesterday, the news was announced that Zach Galifianakis has joined the Hulu comedy as a guest star, and they are a part of a roster that includes Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, Evy Longoria, and Kumail Nanjiani. The show continues to round out their roster with funny people, including some who have worked with the core cast before.

So what does Longoria in general have to say about her role? Speaking to Extra over the weekend, the actress noted that she’s going to be in at least five of the upcoming episodes this season, signaling that she is going to have a pretty substantial role in the story. She has already filmed one, so everything continues to move forward here behind the scenes.

We do wonder at what point that Hulu will be billing to share a few more details all about what lies ahead for some of these guest stars — most notably, who they are going to play. We do think it’s fun to speculate for a while, but there is merit in giving a tease or two prior to the episodes actually streaming.

For those who are not aware, at least a significant part of season 4 will be shot in Los Angeles, presumably as Charles, Mabel, and Oliver continue to do whatever they can to solve the murder of one Sazz Pataki. Jane Lynch’s character was killed off at the end of the third season, but we do know that you will be able to see the actress back in some capacity.

