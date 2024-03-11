Bridgerton season 4: When will filming kick off?

It has already been announced that Bridgerton season 3 is going to be premiering in May — but what can we say beyond that?

Well, it is well worth noting that a season 4 was greenlit a rather long time ago and because of that, everyone has been able to plan ahead. Granted, there were still a few different delays that everyone had to seal with first. Odds are, the WGA strike of last year slowed down a lot of the process that we’ve been on over the past few months, but know this: Work is being done behind the scenes!

While it does remain to be seen when exactly filming for Bridgerton season 4 will kick off, the safe assumption is that at some point this year, it is going to be back. After all, that would be pretty essential in order to help ensure that it will premiere either in late 2025 or early 2026.

So what will the focus of this particular season be? Let’s just say that the jury is still out on that. We know that there are rumors suggesting that it could be about Benedict or Eloise, but we tend to think that there are going to be some more clues about that dropped until season 3. Odds are, there won’t be anything announced before that — why give something away when the powers-that-be don’t have to? This is likely something that is being actively thought about already.

Just be prepared for this: There is going to be a lot of drama and, beyond that, a good bit of romance. This is what the show is about, and we don’t think that there is a lot that is going to change tonally.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

