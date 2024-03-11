Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12: EP on Lori Loughlin appearance

Last night’s Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 contained yet another big-name guest star, with it this time being Lori Loughlin. The former Full House and When Calls the Heart has been at the center of her fair share of controversy ever since the college admissions scandal, but last night she leaned into it more on the HBO show. How? She played a version of herself, desperate to get into the golf club before being supported by Larry David — a guy who has done his own fair share of questionable things through the lens of the show.

So how did Lori agree to come on board? Well, it was a series of challenges. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Jeff Schaffer noted that the idea was created with Lori in mind, but they made sure she was game to do it before plotting out everything else:

“This was an idea that we loved from a writer named Teddy Bressman. But it’s not going to be funny with some sort of thinly veiled surrogate. It only works if we get Lori … So we called her manager up, who loved it, and who then talked to Lori, and she said: ‘I’m in, I’m totally game.’ And she was. She was so great. Everything we threw at her, she was game to do. She makes the episode. I’m so glad she wanted to do it.”

Could there be a mixed reception to Loughlin’s casting? That is possible but at the same time, Curb Your Enthusiasm is the sort of show that probably does not care all that much about it. They have shown time and time again that their top preference is just working to ensure they tell a story that is funny and over-the-top. Lori absolutely fits in with this group of morally-questionable characters, especially since the version of her we saw her cheats at golf and also had a blue flag to put on her cart.

Related – Go ahead and learn more about the next Curb Your Enthusiasm episode

What did you think about Lori Loughlin’s appearance on Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 this week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







