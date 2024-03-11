Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 7: ‘The Dream Scheme’

As we get prepared to see Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 7 next week, let’s just go ahead and say this: Is anyone else feeling sentimental?

After all, let’s start things off here by nothing this: If you are, we totally understand. We are getting into the home stretch now of the final season, and there are questions aplenty as to how this is going to end. Are we going to have a repeat of the Seinfeld finale? Personally, we doubt it. Our feeling instead is that the show is going to deliver something that actually just feels more like a standard episode.

Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves here, mostly because Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 7 certainly feels funny enough in its own right. The title here is “The Dream Scheme,” and the synopsis gives us a better sense of what’s coming:

An acquaintance from the club asks too much of Larry. Jeff and Freddy both use Larry’s tactics to get out of unwanted obligations of their own.

How much golf-club comedy is too much? This is a question that the show loves to ask but honestly, there isn’t a lot of content out there like this. We also just love the idea that nobody really seems to have learned from the idea that using “Larry’s tactics” rarely ends well for anyone. Heck, it barely ever works for him!

At this point, it feels like the show is intent on sticking what it does well up to the very end — watching Larry embarrass himself and others by being crass and insensitive. Maybe with other shows, we’d want to see someone change, but that has never been the goal here. It shouldn’t suddenly become that now.

What do you most want to see moving into Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 7?

Do you also have any sense at all as to how this story will be tied together? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

